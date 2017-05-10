BRIEF-Durect Q1 revenue $4.6 million

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Durect Corp
* Durect Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 revenue $4.6 million
* Durect Corp - Qtrly net loss per share $ 0.06
* Durect Corp- At March 31, 2017, cash and investments were $16.8 million, compared to cash and investments of $25.2 million at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)