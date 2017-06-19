版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears HSR review

June 19 Durect Corp:

* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective

* Durect Corporation - development and commercialization agreement with Sandoz AG to develop and market in U.S. Durect's Posimir has cleared Hart-Scott-Rodino review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
