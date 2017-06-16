版本:
2017年 6月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-DuSolo Fertilizers appoints Alastair Brownlow CFO

June 16 DuSolo Fertilizers Inc:

* DuSolo announces appointment of new CFO

* Appointed Alastair Brownlow as chief financial officer ("CFO"), effective June 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
