BRIEF-Dusolo Fertilizers says CFO Leslie Shen resigned

BRIEF-RADA Electronic Industries sees FY 2017 revenue up more than 50 pct
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
April 25 Dusolo Fertilizers Inc
* Dusolo announces CFO change
* Says CFO Leslie Shen resigned
* Peter Ruxton will serve as interim chief financial officer
* Ruxton appointment as interim CFO is effective from today, April 25, 2017
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services
* Agiga Tech - Agiga Tech, unit of Cypress Semiconductor Corp, granted patent for hybrid non-volatile RAM in China