BRIEF-Dusolo Fertilizers says CFO Leslie Shen resigned

April 25 Dusolo Fertilizers Inc

* Dusolo announces CFO change

* Says CFO Leslie Shen resigned

* Peter Ruxton will serve as interim chief financial officer

* Ruxton appointment as interim CFO is effective from today, April 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
