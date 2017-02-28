版本:
BRIEF-Dusolo provides update on status of annual financial statement filing

Feb 28 Dusolo Fertilizers Inc

* Dusolo provides update on status of 2016 annual financial statement filing

* Company's current estimate is that required filings will be made on or before March 3, 2017.

