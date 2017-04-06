BRIEF-DXC Technology says incremental lenders providing such incremental commitments exercised an option under revolving credit agreement

April 6 DXC Technology Co
* DXC Technology - On April 3, 2017, DXC, incremental
lenders providing such incremental commitments exercised an
option under revolving credit agreement
* DXC Technology - Incurrence of incremental revolving
commitments resulted in increase in outstanding size of
unsecured revolving credit facility to $3.69 billion
* DXC Technology - Exercised an option under revolving
credit agreement to incur incremental commitments thereunder in
an aggregate amount of $740 million
* DXC Technology - Of $3.69 billion of commitments under
credit agreement, $3.62 billion to mature on January 15, 2022,
$70 million will mature on January 15, 2021
Source text: [bit.ly/2ni6SNS]
Further company coverage: