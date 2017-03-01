BRIEF-Dycom Industries announces increase in stock repurchase program

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Dycom Industries Inc
* Dycom Industries, Inc. announces increase in stock repurchase program
* Dycom Industries Inc - Board of directors has authorized an additional $75 million to repurchase shares of Dycom's outstanding common stock
* Dycom Industries Inc - Company now has up to $150 million authorized for repurchases of company's common stock through August 2018.
* Dycom Industries Inc says also extended for an additional ten months share repurchase program which it previously authorized on April 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"