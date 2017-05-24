BRIEF-Dycom Industries Q3 adjusted non-gaap EPS $1.30

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Dycom Industries Inc:
* Dycom Industries Inc announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results and provides guidance for the next fiscal quarter
* Sees Q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.26 to $1.41
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.30
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.22
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.35 to $1.50
* Dycom Industries Inc - contract revenues of $786.3 million for quarter ended April 29, 2017, compared to $664.6 million for quarter ended April 23, 2016
* Dycom Industries Inc - sees Q4 contract revenues $780 million - $810 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.