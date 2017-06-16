版本:
BRIEF-DynaCERT announces multiple European dealership agreements

June 16 DynaCERT Inc:

* DynaCERT announces multiple European dealership agreements

* DynaCERT Inc - has signed multiple dealership agreements in Europe

* DynaCERT Inc - dealers under deal are located in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, France and Slovenia

* DynaCERT Inc - dealers will stock and resell Hydragen products in their local markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
