BRIEF-DynaCERT announces multiple European dealership agreements

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 DynaCERT Inc:
* DynaCERT announces multiple European dealership agreements
* DynaCERT Inc - has signed multiple dealership agreements in Europe
* DynaCERT Inc - dealers under deal are located in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, France and Slovenia
* DynaCERT Inc - dealers will stock and resell Hydragen products in their local markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.