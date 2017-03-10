版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 23:10 BJT

BRIEF-dynaCERT directors, major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up deal

March 10 dynaCERT Inc :

* dynaCERT directors and major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up agreement; increases to over 72 million shares and it strengthens management team

* CFO Yumey Fernandez resigned due to personal reasons effective March 3, 2017; appointed Terrence Macdonald as CFO effective March 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
