BRIEF-Dynacor reports 24 pct increase in gold production for the first 2 months of 2017

March 29 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* Dynacor reports 24pct increase in gold production for the first 2 months of 2017

* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - new 300 tpd veta dorada plant is targeting 88-92,000 ounces of gold production in 2017, a 20-26pct increase as compared to 2016

* "expect that ore supply for Veta Dorada Plant in Chala will be somewhat lower until mid-April"

* Dynacor Gold- despite intense rainy season this year in Peru ore purchases in first two months of 2017 are up by over 30pct, gold production by 24 pct versus 2016