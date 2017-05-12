BRIEF-Dynacor reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.02

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:
* Dynacor Q1-2017 net income increases 33.8pct
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.02
* Q1 sales rose 21.1 percent to $24.7 million
* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - gold production of 17,125 ounces in Q1-2017, compared to 15,807 ounces in Q1-2016, an increase of 8.3pct
* Dynacor Gold Mines-objective for remainder of 2017 is to control production costs, ramp up production at veta dorada plant to its actual 300 TPD capacity
* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc- production objective for 2017 is between 88,000 and 92,000 ounces of gold for 2017
* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - as at March 31, 2017, corporation production amounts to 17,125 ounces of gold which is in line with expected production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project