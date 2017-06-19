BRIEF-Dynacor says lost 1,700 oz of gold production from Peru during March and April

June 19 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:

* During March and April, company lost only 1,700 oz of gold production as compared to March and April 2016 in Peru

* Overall production at end of May 2017 has fallen 3,000 ounces lower than forecasted due to impact of lack of supplied ore

* Impact of rainy season in Peru on gold production has been limited to 2 months of lower production compared to 2016