BRIEF-Dynacor says lost 1,700 oz of gold production from Peru during March and April

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc:
* During March and April, company lost only 1,700 oz of gold production as compared to March and April 2016 in Peru
* Overall production at end of May 2017 has fallen 3,000 ounces lower than forecasted due to impact of lack of supplied ore
* Impact of rainy season in Peru on gold production has been limited to 2 months of lower production compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.