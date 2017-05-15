版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一

BRIEF-Dynasil Corp of America Q2 earnings per share $0.00

May 15 Dynasil Corporation Of America:

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Dynasil Corporation of America qtrly revenue $10.08 million versus $11.29 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
