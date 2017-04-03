版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Dynasty Metals says due to delays in completion of audit, company has not filed annual financial statements for 2016 by March 31

April 3 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc

* Dynasty Metals & Mining - due to delays in completion of audit, co has not filed annual financial statements for fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2016 by March 31

* Currently expects to file annual filings on or before April 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
