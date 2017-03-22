BRIEF-Dynatronics to acquire Hausmann Industries for $10 mln

March 22 Dynatronics Corp-
* Purchase price is approximately $10.0 million in cash
* Dynatronics announces agreement to acquire Hausmann
Industries
* Transaction will be immediately accretive to Dynatronics'
adjusted earnings and operating cash flow
* Post-transaction, Dynatronics expects combined company to
be cash flow positive
* Dynatronics also expects certain one-time costs from
integration
* Dynatronics plans to fund acquisition of Hausmann through
an asset-based lending facility
* Co also plans to fund acquisition of Hausmann through
issuance of $7.8 million of equity securities in a private
placement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: