BRIEF-Dynavax says PDUFA date for HEPLISAV-B remains unchanged

April 3 Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* Dynavax announces FDA advisory committee meeting to review HEPLISAV-B

* Dynavax Technologies Corp - PDUFA date for HEPLISAV-B remains unchanged

* Dynavax -U.S. FDA informed co that VRBPAC will review HEPLISAV-B, hepatitis b vaccine, recombinant (adjuvanted)] at its meeting scheduled for July 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
