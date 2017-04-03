BRIEF-Dynavax says PDUFA date for HEPLISAV-B remains unchanged

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
April 3 Dynavax Technologies Corp:
* Dynavax announces FDA advisory committee meeting to review HEPLISAV-B
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - PDUFA date for HEPLISAV-B remains unchanged
* Dynavax -U.S. FDA informed co that VRBPAC will review HEPLISAV-B, hepatitis b vaccine, recombinant (adjuvanted)] at its meeting scheduled for July 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property