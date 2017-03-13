BRIEF-Dynavax technologies Q4 loss per share $0.56

March 13 Dynavax Technologies Corp :

* Q4 revenue $7.3 million versus $0.7 million

* Dynavax technologies says had cut workforce by about 40 percent as part of jan. restructuring

* Dynavax reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and company update

* Q4 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dynavax technologies corp qtrly loss per share $0.56

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.85, revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dynavax technologies as part of jan. Restructuring, suspended manufacturing activities, commercial preparations,other longer term investment related to Heplisav-B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: