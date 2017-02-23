版本:
BRIEF-Dynex announces resignation of director

Feb 23 Dynex Power Inc:

* Dynex announces resignation of director

* Dynex Power Inc - Lockwood will remain as CFO and secretary with co for time being, will step down once new chief financial officer has been recruited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
