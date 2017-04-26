版本:
BRIEF-DynTek, Wells Fargo Capital Finance enter into 3-year $50 mln revolving line of credit and commercial banking relationship

April 26 Dyntek Inc:

* Co, Wells Fargo Capital Finance have entered into new three-year $50 million revolving line of credit and commercial banking relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
