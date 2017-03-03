版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六

BRIEF-E L Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share C$24.49

March 3 E L Financial Corporation Ltd

* Q4 earnings per share C$24.49

* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
