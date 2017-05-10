BRIEF-E L FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$66.26

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 E L Financial Corporation Ltd
* E L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD SAYS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' NET INCOME OF $264.1 MILLION OR $66.26 PER SHARE
* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$66.26
* E L FINANCIAL CORPORATION -NET EQUITY VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $1,217.64 AT MARCH 31, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 5% FROM $1,159.26 AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit