BRIEF-E L FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$66.26

May 10 E L Financial Corporation Ltd

* E L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD SAYS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' NET INCOME OF $264.1 MILLION OR $66.26 PER SHARE

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$66.26

* E L FINANCIAL CORPORATION -NET EQUITY VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $1,217.64 AT MARCH 31, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 5% FROM $1,159.26 AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: