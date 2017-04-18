BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Q1 diluted earnings per common share of $0.79

April 18 Eagle Bancorp Inc:

* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces 16% increase in net income for first quarter of 2017 over 2016 and total assets exceeding $7 billion

* Q1 revenue $73.0 million versus $68.9 million

* GAAP net income for Q1 of 2017 includes a tax benefit associated with new accounting guidance relating to share-based compensation

* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.79

* Qtrly net interest income $66.9 million versus $62.6 million

* Net interest margin was 4.14% for Q1 of 2017, up 18 basis points from Q4 of 2016

* Excluding accounting change, net income per basic common share for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $0.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: