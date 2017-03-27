版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Eagle Bulk Shipping confirms acquisition of 9 ultramax vessels

March 27 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc :

* Eagle Bulk Shipping confirms acquisition of 9 ultramax vessels

* Proposed acquisition of three contingent vessels from greenship bulk has been approved by greenship bulk trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
