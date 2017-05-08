版本:
BRIEF-Eagle Bulk Shipping Q1 loss per share $0.17

May 8 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc

* Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $45.9 million versus $21.3 million

* Qtrly fleet utilization rate of 99.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
