FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 小时前
BRIEF-Eagle bulk shipping says co's unit entered into credit agreement with it as borrower, certain of its units, lenders
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
半岛局势
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
中国财经
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
国际财经
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 晚上11点37分 / 14 小时前

BRIEF-Eagle bulk shipping says co's unit entered into credit agreement with it as borrower, certain of its units, lenders

2 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc:

* Eagle bulk shipping inc says on june 28, co's unit entered into a credit agreement with it as borrower, certain of its units, lenders - sec filing

* Eagle bulk shipping-agreement provides term loan facility of up to lesser of $61.2 million,40% of lesser purchase price of 9 vessels to be acquired by ultraco

* Eagle bulk shipping inc - proceeds of deal may be used for purpose of financing, refinancing or reimbursing a part of acquisition cost of vessels

* Eagle bulk shipping - credit agreement matures on earlier of five years after delivery of last remaining vessel to occur and october 31, 2022

* Eagle bulk shipping inc - credit agreement matures on earlier of five years after delivery of last remaining vessel to occur and october 31, 2022

* Eagle bulk shipping inc - agreement allows for increased commitments, in an aggregate principal amount of up to lesser of $38.8 million

* Eagle bulk shipping-agreement allows increased commitments in amount of also up to lesser of 40% of fair market value of any additional vessels to be financed Source text (bit.ly/2sHP2Xl) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below