BRIEF-Eagle bulk takes delivery of M/V Groton Eagle

June 16 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc:

* Eagle Bulk takes delivery of M/V Groton Eagle

* With addition of M/V Groton Eagle, Eagle Bulk fleet currently consists of 46 vessels on water Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
