BRIEF-Eagle Energy announces ISS's recommendations; to accelerate cost reductions

June 15 Eagle Energy Inc
* Eagle Energy Inc announces independent advisory firm
recommendation supporting a vote on Eagle's yellow proxy and
additional cost reduction initiatives
* Eagle Energy Inc says 2017 capital and operating budget
assumed an average WTI price of $US 55.46 per barrel of oil
* Eagle Energy Inc says in response to significantly weaker
current oil prices, Eagle has decided to accelerate cost
reductions
* Announces Institutional Shareholder Services Inc's
recommendations for voting and additional cost reduction
initiatives
* Within next 60 days, intends to implement material
reductions in executive compensation, including materially
reducing CEO's compensation
* Eagle Energy - Eagle's board unanimously recommends Eagle
shareholders vote only yellow proxy or voting instruction form
in favour of current board
