版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Eagle Energy says it would not be in co's interests to add Daniel Gundersen, Larry Swets to board

May 8 Eagle Energy Inc

* Eagle reiterates its strategy, addresses dissidents and sets new annual meeting date

* Eagle-After careful consideration, co's directors concluded that "it would not be in eagle's best interests to add daniel gundersen and larry swets" to board

* Eagle energy inc- board has set june 27, 2017 as date of eagle's annual meeting

* Eagle energy inc-board has set june 27, 2017 as date of eagle's annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐