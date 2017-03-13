BRIEF-Eagle Energy sees 2017 production guidance of 3,800 to 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

March 13 Eagle Energy Inc

* Eagle energy inc. Announces increased borrowing capacity under a four year secured term loan, 2017 growth capital budget and guidance, and suspension of dividend

* Eagle energy inc - expects 2017 ending net debt to be $71.2 million

* Eagle energy inc - an increase to borrowing capacity by way of new 4 year secured term loan and 2017 capital budget, production, operating cost guidance

* Sees 2017 production guidance of 3,800 to 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Eagle energy inc - sees 2017 capital budget of $22.8 million

* Sees 2017 funds flow from operations of $16.0 million or $0.38 per share

* Eagle energy inc says suspension of its dividend following payment of its february dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: