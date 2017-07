July 27 (Reuters) - Eagle Materials Inc

* Eagle materials reports first quarter eps up 22% on record revenues

* Q1 earnings per share $1.13

* Q1 revenue $366.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $371.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.16