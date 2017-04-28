BRIEF-Eagle Materials says received order issued by Mine Safety and Health Administration

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Eagle Materials Inc:
* Says unit received order at cement plant in fernley, nevada on Feb 7, issued by Mine Safety and Health Administration
* Eagle Materials says order stated that a mine worker was observed working on edge of pit with fall protection equipment that was being used improperly
* Says no one was injured in cited incident, and practice immediately ceased Source text - bit.ly/2pe7fIz Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock