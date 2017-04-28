版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Eagle Materials says received order issued by Mine Safety and Health Administration

April 28 Eagle Materials Inc:

* Says unit received order at cement plant in fernley, nevada on Feb 7, issued by Mine Safety and Health Administration

* Eagle Materials says order stated that a mine worker was observed working on edge of pit with fall protection equipment that was being used improperly

* Says no one was injured in cited incident, and practice immediately ceased Source text - bit.ly/2pe7fIz Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐