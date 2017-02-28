版本:
2017年 2月 28日

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces 11th patent issued for Bendeka

Feb 28 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces 11th patent issued for Bendeka

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says Bendeka protected by 11 patents running from 2026 through 2033 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
