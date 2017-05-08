BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $1.42

May 8 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.42

* Q1 revenue $76.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - cash and cash equivalents were $27.7 million and accounts receivable were $84.7 million as of March 31, 2017