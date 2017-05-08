BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $1.42

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.42
* Q1 revenue $76.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - cash and cash equivalents were $27.7 million and accounts receivable were $84.7 million as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing