BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals' Pemetrexed NDA accepted for filing by the FDA

Feb 28 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals' Pemetrexed NDA accepted for filing by the FDA

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says under Prescription Drug User Fee Act, FDA has set a target date of October 30, 2017 to complete its review of NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
