BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals reports 3 new patents issued for bendeka

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces three new patents issued for bendeka
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc- continues to pursue obtaining a grant of orphan drug exclusivity which would provide bendeka exclusivity through Dec 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock