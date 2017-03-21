版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals reports 3 new patents issued for bendeka

March 21 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces three new patents issued for bendeka

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc- continues to pursue obtaining a grant of orphan drug exclusivity which would provide bendeka exclusivity through Dec 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
