BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says it is pursuing development of formulation of Fulvestrant

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says pursuing development of formulation of Fulvestrant that contains no castor oil, requires one monthly injection - SEC filing
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - with Fulvestrant, belief is that "can eliminate the current warning in the label by conducting the appropriate clinical trial"
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - in relation to Fulvestran, "hope to achieve a unique J-code", submit NDA in 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2pqq8Xa) Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock