BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says it is pursuing development of formulation of Fulvestrant

April 28 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says pursuing development of formulation of Fulvestrant that contains no castor oil, requires one monthly injection - SEC filing

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - with Fulvestrant, belief is that "can eliminate the current warning in the label by conducting the appropriate clinical trial"

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - in relation to Fulvestran, "hope to achieve a unique J-code", submit NDA in 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2pqq8Xa) Further company coverage: