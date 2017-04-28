版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says it is pursuing development of formulation of Fulvestrant

April 28 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says pursuing development of formulation of Fulvestrant that contains no castor oil, requires one monthly injection - SEC filing

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - with Fulvestrant, belief is that "can eliminate the current warning in the label by conducting the appropriate clinical trial"

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - in relation to Fulvestran, "hope to achieve a unique J-code", submit NDA in 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2pqq8Xa) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐