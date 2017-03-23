版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Earthstone Energy says co, units and certain companies entered into an amendment to contribution agreement dated Nov. 7, 2016

March 24 Earthstone Energy Inc

* Earthstone energy inc - on march 21, 2017 co, units and certain companies entered into an amendment to contribution agreement dated november 7, 2016

* Earthstone energy inc - amendment extends termination date of contribution agreement from march 31, 2017 to june 30, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐