BRIEF-East Africa Metals receives approval of mine permit application

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 East Africa Metals Inc
* East Africa Metals receives approval of mine permit application for Terakimti oxide gold project
* Currently reviewing agreement and expects to respond to ministry in coming days
* Has engaged SENET of Johannesburg South Africa to initiate detailed engineering for project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
