公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 16:44 BJT

BRIEF-East Africa Metals receives approval of mine permit application

May 11 East Africa Metals Inc

* East Africa Metals receives approval of mine permit application for Terakimti oxide gold project

* Currently reviewing agreement and expects to respond to ministry in coming days

* Has engaged SENET of Johannesburg South Africa to initiate detailed engineering for project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
