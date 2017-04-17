版本:
BRIEF-East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund terminates agreement and amendments to declaration of trust

April 17 East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund -

* East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund announces termination of forward agreement and amendments to declaration of trust

* East coast Investment Grade Income Fund - co's declaration of trust been amended,restated to implement extension, allow fund to directly hold portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
