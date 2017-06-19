版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-East Hill Management says Aviragen Therapeutics "should wind up its business and liquidate"

June 19 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc-

* East Hill Management says Aviragen Therapeutics "should abandon all of its plans to explore strategic alternatives and instead should wind up its business and liquidate"

* East Hill Management says on June 7 had talk with representatives of Aviragen's management and board to discuss, among other things, potential benefit of liquidating the co

* East hill management says intend to have further conversations, meetings with management and board of aviragen therapeutics

* East hill management and affiliates own 8.8 percent stake in aviragen therapeutics as of June 7 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rJLTWh) Further company coverage:
