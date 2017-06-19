BRIEF-East Hill Management says Aviragen Therapeutics "should wind up its business and liquidate"

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc-
* East Hill Management says Aviragen Therapeutics "should abandon all of its plans to explore strategic alternatives and instead should wind up its business and liquidate"
* East Hill Management says on June 7 had talk with representatives of Aviragen's management and board to discuss, among other things, potential benefit of liquidating the co
* East hill management says intend to have further conversations, meetings with management and board of aviragen therapeutics
* East hill management and affiliates own 8.8 percent stake in aviragen therapeutics as of June 7 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rJLTWh) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.