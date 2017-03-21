版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Easterly Government Properties announces common stock offering

March 21 Easterly Government Properties Inc :

* Easterly government properties announces common stock offering

* Easterly government properties inc - commenced a public offering of 4.3 million shares of its common stock in connection with forward sales agreements

* Easterly government properties inc - company will not initially receive any proceeds from sale of shares of its common stock by forward purchasers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
