版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 06:51 BJT

BRIEF-Easterly Government Properties says may sell shares for up to $100 mln

March 3 Easterly Government Properties Inc :

* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐