BRIEF-Easterly Government Properties to acquire outpatient clinic located in Loma Linda, California

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Easterly Government Properties Inc -
* Easterly Government Properties announces agreement to acquire the nation's second largest department of veterans affairs outpatient clinic located in Loma Linda, California
* Raising its guidance for FFO per share for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2017 to $1.25 - $1.29
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimated combined purchase price of VA - Loma Linda and separate VA - south bend deal, is estimated to be $260 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing