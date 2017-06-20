版本:
2017年 6月 21日 星期三 07:07 BJT

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp

June 20 Resverlogix Corp-

* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp

* Eastern Capital Limited has acquired 1.6 million units issued by Resverlogix Corp at a price of c$1.80 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
