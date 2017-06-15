版本:
BRIEF-Eastern Platinum Limited reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

June 14 Eastern Platinum Ltd:

* Eastern Platinum Limited reports annual results for 2016 and q1-2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 cash and short-term investments of $23.9 million and working capital of $25.2 million at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
