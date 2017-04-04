BRIEF-Eastern to acquire Velvac for $39.5 mln

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Eastern Co
* Eastern announces the acquisition of Velvac
* Eastern CO - deal for $39.5 million plus future earnout based on growth of velvac's road-iq(tm) business
* Eastern - transaction expected to be breakeven including purchase accounting expenses but before one-time transaction costs, in current fiscal year
* Eastern co - Velvac will become an independent subsidiary of eastern company
* Eastern co - transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2018
* Eastern co - Jeff Porter, Velvac's president and ceo, will continue to lead business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm