BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares reports Q1 EPS $0.10

April 24 Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc

* Releases first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly basic and diluted net income per common share $0.10

* Qtrly increase in net interest income of $931 thousand from same period in 2016

* Says reduced number of its full-time equivalent employees by 27 between December 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017

* Currently expects the initiative to reduce salaries & employee benefits expense by about $1.4 million on an annualized basis