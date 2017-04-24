BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares reports Q1 EPS $0.10

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc
* Releases first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly basic and diluted net income per common share $0.10
* Qtrly increase in net interest income of $931 thousand from same period in 2016
* Says reduced number of its full-time equivalent employees by 27 between December 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017
* Currently expects the initiative to reduce salaries & employee benefits expense by about $1.4 million on an annualized basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: