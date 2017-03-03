版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Eastgroup Properties announces CFO transition

March 3 Eastgroup Properties Inc:

* Says CFO N. Keith McKey to retire

* Board appointed Brent Wood to become executive vice president and chief financial officer effective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
