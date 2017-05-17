BRIEF-Eastmain Resources Inc announces C$9 million bought deal private placement

May 17 Eastmain Resources Inc

* Eastmain Resources Inc announces C$9 million bought deal private placement

* Underwriters to purchase 10 mln shares at price of $0.40/share and 7.4 million flow-through shares at price of $0.68/flow-through share

* Proceeds from sale of common shares will be used to fund exploration and development of company's Québec mineral concessions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: